Severe delays have been reported on the A10, caused by a burst water main.

The burst main is in West Winch and Anglian Water have placed temporary traffic lights along the road while repairs are made.

A spokesperson from Anglian Water said: "We have identified a leak on Main Road, West Winch that we are working hard to get fixed.

A burst water main is being repaired along the A10 West Winch, photo: Google Maps

"Due to the weather conditions, this does pose a higher riskof freezing so our traffic management will be in place to allow for safe but complete repair.

"We will work as quickly and as safely as we can to re-open the road fully and hope for this to be completed by 8pm tonight."

The AA road traffic map reports heavy congestion along the A10 with the average speed being 5mph and delays of up to 11 minutes.