Traffic light failure reported at major King's Lynn junction

By Allister Webb
Published: 07:35, 19 January 2022
 | Updated: 07:36, 19 January 2022

Drivers are being urged to take care around Lynn's busiest road junction this morning following a reported traffic light failure.

The signals are reported to be out of action on the A10 side of the Hardwick roundabout, where it meets the A47 and A149.

The issue was first reported shortly before 6am today, according to AA Roadwatch, which has advised drivers to "approach with care".

Traffic lights are reported to be out of action at Lynn's Hardwick roundabout this morning.
However, traffic in the area is said to be coping well so far.

