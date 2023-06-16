A set of traffic lights which experienced outages at a busy carriageway have been fixed.

A three-car crash at occurred at Lynn’s Hardwick industrial estate last Sunday while a number of signals were out of action.

This prompted Rick Morrish, the leader of North Runcton Parish Council - which has the Hardwick area in its boundaries - to voice concerns about the potential for more collisions.

The traffic lights at the Hardwick industrial estate have been fixed. Picture: Google Maps

But Norfolk County Council, which manages the traffic lights, has now got to the bottom of the problem.

A spokesperson said: “Our engineers attended the Hardwick industrial estate after reports of a traffic light outage.

“The issue was quickly identified as being related to the hardware and was resolved shortly after.

“The lights are now back and functioning and we thank people for their patience while this issue was resolved.”