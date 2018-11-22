Traffic lights knocked down in King's Lynn
The police has been called to Edward Benfer Way in King's Lynn after a set of traffic lights was knocked down today.
The traffic lights are down in the direction of Knights Hill following a vehicle collision.
An appliance from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was sent to assist the police at 9.45 am to provide scene safety. No one was injured.
Traffic is passing in two lanes while police deal with the problem in the right-hand lane turning towards the industrial estate.
