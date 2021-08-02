Temporary traffic signals will be in place tomorrow, whilst work to remove two trees from a Lynn park is undertaken.

The trees, a lime and a sycamore respectively, are set to be cut down in the Walks, close to Tennyson Avenue, on Tuesday.

And dead timber will also be removed from a third tree while staff are on site.

Stop and go boards will be used to control traffic in the area after 9am on Tuesday, while the work is completed. The restrictions are expected to be lifted by 4pm at the latest.

A West Norfolk Council statement said: "The trees are being removed due to an aggressive fungal pathogen that affects the roots.

"The trees need to be removed before stem failure, as this is an area of high footfall and traffic movements.

"A traffic management order is in place and the work should be completed within one day.

"Replacement Lime trees will be planted later in the year."