A train had to be evacuated after it struck a trolley that had been discarded in a “mindless act of vandalism” that put passengers and staff in danger.

On Sunday night, one of Great Northern’s eight-carriage trains hit a supermarket trolley on the tracks around a mile from its final destination of Lynn at around 7.20pm.

The driver checked and confirmed that everyone on board was safe and uninjured, but, as the shopping trolley was wedged beneath the train, a decision was taken to separate the rear four-carriage unit and use it to take the passengers back to the previous station of Watlington – around six miles away.

A stock image of a train near Lynn rail station

From there, Great Northern arranged taxis to take passengers to Lynn “as quickly as possible.”

A spokesperson for Great Northern said: “This was a mindless act of vandalism that endangered everyone on board.

“Thankfully, no one was hurt. We’re sorry our customers were delayed so much.

“We worked as hard as we could to get everyone on their way as quickly as possible.”

Trains also had to turn around at Downham due to the blocked line.

British Transport Police, who were called to the incident at around 7.30pm, are investigating how the trolley ended up on the tracks.

A spokesperson said: ”Officers attended and discovered a trolley stuck underneath the train.

“There were no reported injuries and enquiries are ongoing to establish how the trolley came to be on the tracks.”

Firefighters from Lynn North and South, as well as Terrington, were also sent to the scene.

Crews assisted British Transport Police on Campbells Meadow.

A stop message was received at 7.57pm.