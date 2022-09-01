Rail passengers are being warned that their journeys may take longer this morning as trains are running at reduced speeds to and from Lynn.

Great Northern has said there is a speed restriction over defective track, meaning that trains between Lynn and Ely may be disrupted.

The company said trains will be running at reduced speeds between the two locations, with services taking up to 40 minutes longer than usual.

"Please check journey planners and station information boards, and make sure you leave enough time to reach your destination," Great Northern said in a post on Twitter.

Network Rail engineers are working to fix the issue, but Great Northern said it is likely to 'take some time' to rectify.

"As it is a single line railway in the affected area trains in both directions are being affected," a spokesperson added.