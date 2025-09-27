A drug-driver who had cannabis and cocaine in his system had “just smoked a joint” before getting behind the wheel.

Kai Nicholson, 30, of Alma Chase in Terrington St Clement, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted drug-driving after taking Class A and B drugs.

At 5pm on March 26, police received information suggesting Nicholson was drug-driving on Morleys Leet in South Lynn.

Nicholson was pulled over on Morley's Leet in South Lynn. picture: Google Maps

Officers stopped the car at 5pm, and Nicholson admitted he had “just smoked a joint”.

Police found a small amount of cocaine and cannabis in the car, and further tests revealed that Nicholson was driving with both drugs in his system.

He had 32mcg of cocaine in his system, the legal limit being 10mcg.

Nicholson, who had no previous convictions, also had 2.3mcg of cannabis in his blood. The drive limit is 2mcg.

In mitigation, George Sorrell told the court that Nicholson has had “many struggles in life”, including being diagnosed with ADHD.

“He has taken the trouble to improve his life which has helped with these difficulties,” Mr Sorrell said.

Mr Sorrell said that Nicholson, who was previously unemployed, is now training to become a fencer thanks to help from a friend.

“He simply told me, ‘I dig holes’, but he is becoming a qualified fencer which is more than just digging holes,” the solicitor said.

Nicholson was disqualified from driving for 17 months and fined £200.

He will also pay a £80 victim surcharge and £40 in court costs.