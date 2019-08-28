Training courses for workplace fire marshals and first aiders will be held in Lynn in September.

Both courses have been organised by Discover King's Lynn (BID) and are offered at a subsidised cost of £20 per person.

There are only a few places available for the emergency first aid at work course, which takes place on Monday, September 9, from 9am to 5pm, at the Soul Cafe and Restaurant in Tower Street.

The course aims to help participants identify and eliminate potentially hazardous conditions in their environment, recognize emergencies, and make appropriate decisions for first aid care.

A certificate will be issued to each person who completes the course. Booking is through eventbrite, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/first-aid-training-tickets-67712330403

The fire marshal training course takes place at the Duke's Head Hotel on Wednesday, September 11, from 9am to 1.30pm. On completion, individual training certificates will be issued to each company.

Fire marshal training will take place in Lynn (15830291)

The course will cover the practical use of fire fighting equipment, the correct way to raise the alarm, what to do when the fire alarm is heard and the basic principles of fire risk assessment.

It will also set out what fire marshals must do if they discover a fire, the procedure for calling the Fire Service and look at a summary of the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety).

To book via eventbrite, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/fire-marshall-training-tickets-67717742591