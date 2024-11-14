A group of West Norfolk primary pupils are heading to a Suffolk High School for training in becoming an anti-bullying ambassador.

Children from West Lynn, Clenchwarton and Walpole Cross Keys schools will be heading for the County High School in Bury St Edmunds later this month to take part in a workshop with The Diana Award Anti-Bully Campaign.

During their training day, the West Norfolk Ambassadors will learn about bullying and how to support their peers. It is the first step in their journey with the organisation set-up in the name of the late Princess of Wales.

Hoping to become young ambassadors

The group, from schools which are all members of the West Norfolk Academies Trust, will be joining other pupils from the region in acquiring vital skills to enable them to change attitudes and behaviours by building both their skills and confidence.

Hoping to become young ambassadors

“It is the only charity set up in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, and her belief that young people have the power to change the world. The mission of the campaign is to foster, develop and inspire positive change in the lives of young people,” said executive deputy headteacher at all three schools Nicki Maddison.

Budding young ambassadors from three West Norfolk primary schools.Pictures: Barking Dog Media/Ian Burt Photography

“During the day there is a strong focus on giving children the skills and confidence to become Ambassadors to tackle bullying, should it happen in our school,” she added.

There is also a series of three different badges the school can earn through working in areas of wellbeing, community and inclusion. Each badge requires five ‘actions’ to be completed over several months.

The Diana Award is a member of the Anti-Bullying Alliance which organises an annual week of events to highlight the issue and this year’s week runs until tomorrow (Friday).