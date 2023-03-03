Runners taking part in this years GEAR run can now participate is training classes ahead of the big day.

In partnership with Recipharm and Alive, Run For All are delighted to announce that Get Into GEAR training sessions will be returning for 2023.

The Ryston runners will be helping people get into gear with an eight week training programme which will aid runners of all ages and abilities prepare for the Recipharm GEAR 10K, taking place on Sunday, April 30.

Gear 10k 2021 in King's Lynn (62750567)

Ryston Runners have continuously supported the scheme over the years and their sessions aim to create a supportive atmosphere while encouraging runners to achieve their own personal goals

The sessions will focus on the improvement of running form, endurance, mind-body coordination, motivation, and metabolism; supported by a series of interval training methods. Runners will be rewarded with a special souvenir should they attend six sessions or more.

Kayleigh Dowson, Partnerships Manager at Run For All said, “Alongside Ryston Runners and Recipharm, we are delighted to be able to support those training for the Recipharm GEAR 10K.

The sessions will be a great benefit for those taking part in the 10K, regardless of running ability or goal. Designed for all abilities, we welcome runners of all abilities and ages to attend the training sessions.”

Attracted by a scenic route that starts and finishes on Tuesday market place, runners will take on a 10K route that features the historic market town of Kings Lynn, River Ouse pathway and the Walks and impressive landmarks including the Custom House, Red Mount and Greyfriars Tower.

Runners are encouraged to fundraise for their own charity of choice or one of the event’s partner charities; the Jane Tomlinson Appeal, The Purfleet Trust and Break.

The Recipharm Mini GEAR will also be taking place on the same day. Featuring a 1.9km route for children aged 6+, organisers are encouraging children of all backgrounds and abilities to take part, including those with disabilities and any other special considerations.

Organisers are encouraging those with any special considerations to get in touch in order to facilitate all to have the best experience on the day.

Each finisher will receive a Recipharm Mini GEAR medal, and all finishers under 18 will receive a Recipharm Mini GEAR finisher t-shirt.

As part their sponsorship, Recipharm is once again looking to increase participation by offering 150 free entries for local schools, as well as a cash prize pot of £2500 for the top three schools who enter the highest proportion of entrants from their school’s intake to share.

The training sessions will run every Wednesday from 7-8pm at Alive Lynnsport and runners are encouraged to book by visiting their booking website.