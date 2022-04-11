Several trains have been cancelled today due to a "lack of drivers".

At the Downham station, passengers were told that there "were not enough drivers" for the service today but alternative transport had been arranged.

The 8.17 service to Lynn from London King's Cross and also the train coming from Lynn to London were both cancelled.

Longer trains will be operating between King's Lynn station (pictured) and Cambridge from December 2020 (54014972)

A bus replacement service was put in place for those going to Watlington and Lynn this morning.

Another service was organised for those heading towards Littleport and Ely.

The 12.41pm from London King's Cross has also been cancelled but the 13.42pm service to Lynn appears to be running on time.