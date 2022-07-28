Train services to and from West Norfolk have been running as an amended Sunday service today after yesterday's rail strikes.

Services started running from Lynn and Downham again from 7am this morning, after the latest industrial action meant no trains served West Norfolk yesterday.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Network Rail and 14 train companies walked out in a long-running dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.

Train company Great Northern said: "Please note that some late-night services may be affected by engineering works, so check before you travel.

"As this industrial action is affecting the whole country, we will be unable to provide alternatives such as replacement buses and ticket acceptance with other local rail and bus operators.

"We recognise that it will be very difficult to travel and our advice, regrettably, is to travel only if your journey is absolutely necessary."

It comes after rail passengers were advised not to travel on Tuesday due to major disruption caused by damage to overhead electric wires.

Talks between the union and train companies are expected to resume today but there is little sign of the deadlock being broken.

Strikes will be held on Saturday, which will affect Greater Anglia services, and next month by the RMT as well as members of the drivers’ union Aslef and the Transport Salaried Staffs Association.

Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef, said: “Strikes are always the last resort.

“We don’t want to inconvenience passengers – our friends and families use public transport, too – and we don’t want to lose money by going on strike but we’ve been forced into this position by the companies, who say they have been driven to this by the government.”

A row broke out between unions and the Transport Secretary Grant Shapps after he laid out plans to curb industrial action, including stopping coordinated industrial action, limiting picketing, and having a cooling off period after strikes.

The RMT and TSSA will hold more strikes on August 18 and 20, while London Underground workers will walk out on August 19.

Strikes are also being held on Friday by BT workers and those at exam board AQA.

Royal Mail workers have voted to strike, while disputes are brewing over the pay of public sector workers including teachers and health employees.