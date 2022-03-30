Trains to King's Lynn cancelled this morning after signal fault
Published: 09:47, 30 March 2022
| Updated: 09:48, 30 March 2022
Two trains have been cancelled this morning after a signal fault.
The 8.17am service to Lynn from Downham and the 9.17am service were cancelled and replaced with a bus.
This follows on from signal issues with the Great Northern King's Cross to Lynn service last week.
Trains from Lynn to King's Cross and Cambridge are running, but have been delayed.
The service resumes at 10.17am.