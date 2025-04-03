A “transformational” community orchard has been planted in South Lynn.

Situated next to Harding’s Way, it features 34 fruit tree saplings - including apple, cherry and plum - thanks to a West Norfolk Council project.

“The new orchard is for the community, by the community,” Cllr A;exandra Kemp said.

Cllr Alexandra Kemp pictured with Karl Mewes of Nurture Landscapes at the new community orchard in South Lynn

“It ticks all the boxes for community involvement, health and healthy lifestyles, affordable food, green spaces, and climate change. This project does the borough council - and the county council - proud.

“The new community orchard is going to be a transformational place for residents of all ages.

“A place to sit as a family, to meet, to connect as a community. A picnic area, with seating under fruit trees and under the shade of larger trees.”

There will be four raised beds in the centre for growing vegetables, presenting an opportunity for nearby primary school pupils to get involved.

The new community orchard is funded with Community Infrastructure Levy funding from the borough council, and with £3,000 from Cllr Kemp’s Member highways budget.

“The part that healthy food plays in public health is well known but not all residents have gardens to grow their own food,” she added.

“Good town planning should enough green space and areas for growing food. People’s lives depend on it.”