Another large transformer is set to be taken from Lynn to Norwich this weekend - with traffic to be affected.

This Sunday, the transformer is being transported by road from Lynn Port to National Grid’s substation in Norwich, and will help to provide renewable energy to homes and businesses.

The transformer weighs more than 178 tonnes and is 58m long.

A 178-tonne transporter made its way out of Lynn on its way to Norwich last month. Picture: The Drone Guy UK

Due to its abnormal size, the vehicle moving them will be escorted by the police. As the load will move very slowly at 10mph, the police may temporarily hold traffic where necessary to allow the abnormal load to safely progress.

There is expected to be disruption on the A47 between Lynn and Norwich, so drivers have been urged to plan ahead.

The abnormal load convoy is expected to leave the Lynn Port at around 8am and travel eastbound along the A47.

Another transformer will leave Lynn's port on Sunday. Picture: The Drone Guy UK

The abnormal load will leave the A47 at Ipswich Road Interchange at around midday to complete its journey on local roads.

All timings are subject to change depending on progress. The A47 westbound carriageway is not affected and will remain open to all traffic.

To ensure there are minimal delays, National Highways says some activities will be carried out ahead of the abnormal load being moved, including the removal of some road signs.

This all follows another transformer being delivered from Lynn’s port to Norwich in early August.

If you have any questions about the movement, you can contact National Grid on 0800 138 2831.