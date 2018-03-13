Campaign push for drivers to ‘belt up’ in Norfolk

Norfolk Police are targeting drivers and passengers who fail to belt up during an enforcement campaign this week.

Running until Sunday, officers from the joint Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing Unit will be carrying out additional checks as part of the Europe-wide TISPOL seatbelt enforcement initiative.

Norfolk Police and Crime Commissioner Lorne Green said: “I fully support increased enforcement campaigns like this to target those intent on flouting the law but there is only so much our police can do to keep Norfolk’s roads safe – the rest comes down to social responsibility.

“It is disappointing that, despite the warnings, nearly 100 people were caught driving while not wearing a seatbelt during the last TISPOL campaign in Norfolk. Such carelessness is simply unacceptable and just not worth the risk so the next time you get into your vehicle do yourself and other road users a favour and belt-up.”

Head of the Roads Policing and Firearms Operations Unit, chief inspector Kris Barnard, said: “Wearing seatbelt is such a basic piece of road safety advice that it is hard to believe some people still fail to belt-up.”

Anyone caught not wearing a seatbelt could face a fine, points on their licence or even court action.