SUTTON BRIDGE PARISH COUNCIL: Alarm over ‘donuts’ outside Curlew Centre

Managers of the Curlew Centre could be asked to lock up its car park at night to stop anti-social driving.

Claims of drivers doing “donuts” on the car park were made at Tuesday’s meeting, but the use of dropped posts or speed bumps to stop it were ruled out as creating potential “hazards.

There’s an issue with people driving into the car park and doing donuts, but how do you stop it? Sutton Bridge parish and district councillor Michael Booth

Parish clerk Robert Smith said: “A PCSO examined footage of somebody doing a donut in the car park and you could see the smoke which the PCSO said was evidence to issue a notice to the driver.

“But we couldn’t identify the registration number because the video wasn’t of good enough quality.”

Coun John Grimwood said: “There’s an issue with people driving into the car park and doing donuts, but how do you stop it?

“If you put dropped posts or speed bumps in the middle of the car park, they could be classed as a hazard.

“Now that the centre is being used more, managers might be more amenable to locking the gates at night.”

• Traders in Long Sutton and Sutton Bridge anxious about a potential 95 per cent leap in business rates are to hold urgent talks next month.

The meeting in Long Sutton on Friday, March 16, has been called by parish, district and county councillors Michael Booth and Chris Brewis, along with South Holland and the Deepings MP John Hayes.

Coun Booth said: “It’s vital to try and help new businesses with their appeals and to get the (business rates) valuation pfficer to see sense.”

• The prospect of Sutton Bridge having its own community-led housing scheme has taken a step forward, with a public meeting likely to take place eventually.

Parish councillors now have four weeks to look at possible sites that a Community Land Trust could develop and Coun Michael Booth said: “There’s no reason why we shouldn’t look to identify a way forward with it.”

• The chances of Sutton Bridge Parish Council having a social media presence are slim after a request from the public.

Parish clerk Robert Smith said: “There’s the ability for residents to contact the parish council on its website and whilst it’s a little more impersonal, it does enable you to get access to all of the notices and minutes.

“The danger you get into with Facebook is a time issue with monitoring public comments on it.”