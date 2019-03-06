Home   News   Article

Trapped woman rescued from car following road collision at King's Lynn roundabout

By Ben Hardy
Published: 13:45, 06 March 2019
 | Updated: 13:45, 06 March 2019

A trapped woman was rescued from a car following a road collision at the Southgates Roundabout in King's Lynn yesterday evening.

Two fire crews were called to an incident at Wisbech Road around 9.15pm following a collision between two vehicles.

The occupant of one car was trapped following the collision and was helped out by the emergency services.

There were no serious injuries, Norfolk Police confirmed.

