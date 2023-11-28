A Lynn travel agent has won a prestigious award at a ceremony in Turkey.

Lisa Webster has won TUI’s Agent of the Year and Regional Agent of the Year at a ceremony in Antalya.

Lisa said: “I have always had a passion for travel and had made it my New Year's resolution to see more of the world.

Lisa Webster and her award certificate

“At 41 years old having no experience in the travel industry it was a little nerve-wracking to make such a big change in my career but I thought 'give it a go' and it was definitely the best decision I have made.”

After being asked what it meant to her winning the award, she said: “It just feels very surreal and amazing all in one. Not having been with the company that long, I am just so grateful that the company can see my potential and how hard I work.

“This would not be possible without the amazing support I receive from my management and the regional sales manager.”

Lisa began working at TUI in 2020, having never worked within the travel industry previously.

Since then, she has found a passion for travel and helping customers experience life-changing holidays.

Regional sales manager Ben Touceda said: “The decision to nominate Lisa was easy when reflecting on all that she has achieved in her travel career of less than two years.

“She wants to be the best at what she does and will go above and beyond every time to make sure that she delivers whatever is required of her. She is a dream to work with and I am very proud to have her working within my region.”

Reporting by Willow Thornton