Delays can be expected as essential track works are carried out by Network Rail between Ely and King's Lynn next weekend to make services more reliable for passengers.

Nearly a mile of track and sleepers will be renewed between Littleport and Downham and maintenance work will be carried out between Ely and King's Lynn.

The work will take place on February 20 and 21 and includes renewing 120 tonnes of ballast, the bed of stones that support the track.

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: “This work is vital to prevent track issues that cause disruption and keep services running safely, smoothly and reliably for our passengers.

"When complete, this work will reduce the number of delays and cancellations caused by track problems, benefitting passengers travelling between Ely and King's Lynn.”

Just like road surfaces, track gets worn from constant use.

Network Rail’s engineers carry out inspections and repairs regularly, but over time the track becomes so worn that a full replacement is the only option to avoid speed restrictions that cause delays and cancellations.

A rail replacement service will be in place between Ely and King's Lynn and passengers are advised to check before they travel at www.nationalrail.co.uk or with their train operator.