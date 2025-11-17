A town centre car park is set to be redeveloped with a new cycle hub included if plans are approved.

The north of Baker Lane car park in Lynn could be transformed into a travel hub, with secure cycle parking, storage and repair facilities.

Changing rooms would also be added, with the new hub being built as an extension to the existing Baker Lane toilet block

A travel hub could be built in the Baker Lane north car park. Picture: Google Maps

The plans come as part of West Norfolk Council’s active travel scheme, with another similar facility possibly coming to South Lynn.

The new travel hub would include 48 two-tier cycle racks and 20 scooter racks, as well as an e-bike charging point, cycle hoops and more.

The changing room would include male and female shower block facilities.

Baker Lane’s new travel hub would result in a loss of 16 car parking spaces.

Plans come as part of a transport strategy for Lynn, with the borough council stating it will support “greener, healthier travel options and mobility for residents and visitors” as part of the wider Town Deal regeneration programme.

The application will open to public consultation on Monday, December 1.