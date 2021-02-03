As if the late decision to postpone the National League clash against Chesterfield wasn't bad enough to stomach, it got even worse for two members of the King's Lynn Town camp on Tuesday night.

Linnets striker Michael Gash and club physio Carol Holland were travelling back from Derbyshire when Gash's Mercedes hit a pot hole on the A1 and blew a tyre.

After almost six hours of waiting in a lay-by, the striker's vehicle was finally picked up by a recovery vehicle and the duo finally arrived back at their respective homes just before 4am.

The King's Lynn Town management team with club physio Carol Holland on the left.

Speaking about the incident, Carol said: "I can't say that I've ever spent six-and-a-half hours sitting in a lay-by sharing a packet of crisps with a footballer before.

"We'd literally just got on the A1 after the bus had dropped us off at the pick-up point at Newark.

"Gashy knew straight away what had happened and we were forced to pull in a lay-by which had been coned off for roadworks.

"It was about 8pm by this time and Gashy spoke to Sarah, his wife, who in then in turn contacted the RAC.

"Two hours later we had workmen, who kindly made us cups of tea in the end, asking us to move out of the lay-by, but obviously that wasn't possible.

"At midnight we were informed that the RAC were unable to pick us up and that they had passed it on to a local contractor from Grantham, who eventuallyto us at about 2am.

"Even when we did get back home, Gashy's dad had to come out to pick him up from the garage at Deeping and I think he ended up spending the rest of the night at his parents house.

"It didn't get any better for me either. No sooner as I'd got into bed, my husbands alarm was going off an hour later to get up for work."

King's Lynn Town striker Michael Gash. (42825767)

It compounded a miserable night for the Linnets' pair after the game against the Spireites had been called some off 10 hours earlier due to a waterlogged pitch.

The late postponement brought back memories of Lynn's National League North trip to Gloucester City last season when the game also fell foul of the weather less than an hour before kick-off.

Ironically, James Rowe – manager of Gloucester City that evening – is now in charge at the Technique Stadium.

"Looking at the weather report on the way to Chesterfield, you always knew that the game was never going to be on," said Carol.

"It's ridiculous with the covid situation that it wasn't called off any earlier. A lot of people had taken time off work and now they'll have to do it again if the match is eventually played.

"Apparently, Chesterfield had spent the day clearing snow off the pitch before a sudden downpour left standing water on the pitch just as we arrived."

Tuesday night's latest postponement leaves Ian Culverhouse's side with 27 games to play in the space of 14 weeks – should the season be completed as planned.

Lynn, without a league fixture on Saturday, are next in action when they travel to Bromley on February 9.