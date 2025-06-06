Travellers moved onto a town park earlier this week - with the situation being monitored “closely”.

The group are reported to have originally stopped on land at West Norfolk Rugby Club in North Wootton - before moving onto Gaywood Park.

Both West Norfolk Council and Norfolk Police are aware of the situation, although no action has been taken yet.

Travellers moved onto Gaywood Park earlier this week. Picture: Google Maps

A borough council spokesperson said the authority is “closely monitoring” the situation.

“We have received reports of a traveller encampment in Gaywood,” a police spokesperson added.

“The borough council are leading on this but we are assisting as required.”