Travellers move onto Gaywood Park and rugby club at King’s Lynn
Published: 10:41, 06 June 2025
Travellers moved onto a town park earlier this week - with the situation being monitored “closely”.
The group are reported to have originally stopped on land at West Norfolk Rugby Club in North Wootton - before moving onto Gaywood Park.
Both West Norfolk Council and Norfolk Police are aware of the situation, although no action has been taken yet.
A borough council spokesperson said the authority is “closely monitoring” the situation.
“We have received reports of a traveller encampment in Gaywood,” a police spokesperson added.
“The borough council are leading on this but we are assisting as required.”