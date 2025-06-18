Travellers have returned to a town park once again - with more than ten caravans currently on the field.

The group were last at Gaywood Park in early June, having also stopped on land at West Norfolk Rugby Club in North Wootton.

Now, they have returned to Gaywood Park - with the police confirming that 14 caravans are on the site.

Travellers have moved onto Gaywood Park again. Picture: Google Maps

Officers were called at 2.36pm on Tuesday to reports of the vehicles and caravans moving onto the park.

“Officers have spoken to those on site who state they plan to move on in the next few days,” a spokesperson said.

West Norfolk Council is also aware of the matter.