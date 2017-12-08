Tree-mendous fun at Hunstanton

The Hunstanton and District Festival of Arts is holding its popular Christmas Tree Festival at the Town Hall from today from noon until 7.30pm with an official opening ceremony at 7pm.

Tomorrow and Sunday the opening times are 10am–4pm.

Voting for the best dressed tree will be by the public and there will be a box where visitors can leave nominations for their favourite tree in each of two categories (adult and junior). Each winner gets a cheque for £50.

This exhibition is a delight each year and HDFA will be selling tea, coffee mulled wine and mince pies.

This is a fun event which can be enjoyed by the whole community so do come along and take part. There is also a Jane Austen quiz to win a DVD box set of her novels.

To raise awareness of plastic bottle pollution the Refill Hunstanton Team have created a Christmas Tree made entirely out of single use plastic bottles, decorated with ‘sea creatures’ produced from debris found on the beach.

A spokesman said: “We have collected all these little bits of plastic off Hunstanton beach over the past few weeks, so it will no longer pose a deadly threat to wildlife.”