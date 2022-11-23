A ceremony took place in The Walks in Lynn where an oak tree was planted as part of the Queen's Green Canopy initiative.

It also celebrated the 100th anniversary of the formation of Lynn's branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL), which organised the event.

Mayor Lesley Bambridge joined with Deputy Lieutenant General The Lord Dannatt, Major Bill Kerr, president RBL, the Mayor’s Cadets and RBL standard bearers, with the Army Cadet Force performing the Guard of Honour.

The Deputy Lieutenant General The Lord Dannatt and mayor of West Norfolk Lesley Bambridge plant an oak tree in The Walks. Photo credit Graham Spark

Lesley Bambridge gave a welcoming speech, commenting on how the Queen's Green Canopy initiative had proved to be an opportunity to plant more trees and in doing so, help to improve the environment.

She went on to congratulate the RBL on its branch centenary before thanking the park's staff for their work in maintaining The Walks.

The party moved on to the town hall, where General Dannatt presented Sergeant Pamela Chapman of the Army Cadets with a certificate of affiliation.

Deputy Lieutenant General The Lord Dannatt and mayor of West Norfolk Lesley Bambridge with members of the Royal British Legion, Mayor's Cadets and Army Cadets following the presentation of certificates to the Army Cadet Force. Photo credit Graham Spark

This was followed by a further certificate of appreciation from the RBL for the support provided by the cadets during the year and with this year’s Poppy Appeal.