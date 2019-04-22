Tree preservation order planned for King's Lynn industrial estate site

A tree preservation order is being proposed for this land in Lynn where plans for a new industrial estate were backed in January (8861097)

Residents who fought an industrial development close to their Lynn homes have welcomed new council plans to protect trees on the site.

A scheme to build 16 units on land close to Extons Road and Kings Avenue was given the go-ahead by West Norfolk Council earlier this year, despite widespread public opposition.

But now, officials say a formal order should be made to prevent trees which currently stand between the site and residents from potentially being removed.

A report to the authority's planning committee, who will consider the issue at a meeting next week, said it would be "prudent" to make the order.

It added: "These trees are a green buffer between the industrial units and the residential home(s) and also provide an excellent habitat for wildlife in this urban area."

Hundreds of people opposed the planned development before it was given the go-ahead at a planning meeting in January.

They rejected planning officials' suggestions that the provision of landscape buffer zones would minimise the impact on residents, arguing that a vital amenity for wildlife would be permanently lost.

Nearby resident Kerron Abel, who was one of the leading figures in the battle against the proposal, said they were still continuing the fight to protect the land, despite the decision.

Residents were due to meet over the Easter weekend to discuss their response to the proposed order and are hoping to secure access rights to a footpath through the land.

And, although Mr Abel feels the concerns he and others raised have now been vindicated by the suggested protection, he still feels angry the issue was not acted on earlier.

He said: "It's a lovely buffer zone, especially in the summer."

The latest report says one nearby business, which shares a boundary with the woodland, has objected to the proposed order.

The document, which was published on Thursday, said CCL Label Ltd argued the trees may damage fencing and parked vehicles on its land and potentially prevent them from expanding in the future.

But the council said the trees were regularly surveyed and would not prevent the company from extending its operations.

The report said: "These trees contribute greatly to the character and appearance of the street scene and the wider landscape, both now, and into the future.

"It is considered that the reasons put forward by the objector are of insufficient weight to overcome the harm to the character and appearance of the locale that would occur should these trees be removed."

The order, which officers recommend is confirmed without modification, is due to be considered at a planning committee meeting next Monday, April 29.