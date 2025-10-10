New trees have helped to spruce up a town park after a stellar effort from volunteers.

They have been planted in The Walks in Lynn by members of the Gaywood Valley Conservation Group, along with West Norfolk Council staff, on Monday.

Cllr Michael de Whalley, cabinet member for climate change and biodiversity at the council, said: “It’s great to see trees being planted in our main park in Lynn, along with a clear-up of the space between the two rivulets in the Walks by the Gaywood Valley Conservation Group.

Planting the new trees are Henry John Dunn from the Gaywood Valley Conservation Group, Ed Johnson, arboriculture officer at the borough council, and Keith Redgead of the Gaywood Valley Conservation Group. Picture: West Norfolk Council

“They are passionate about the natural environment and give a lot of their time to look after the area.

“Around 20 volunteers have helped plant these new trees with the borough council public open space team. Nine young Indian Chestnut trees have been planted.”

John Hayes, secretary of the Gaywood Valley Conservation Group who helped plant the trees and cleared some foliage, added: “The Walks is a fantastic asset for the people of Lynn.

Volunteers hard at work in The Walks. Picture: West Norfolk Council

“It has been noted that some of the very old trees are developing problems, having been planted in Victorian times, so succession planting is the way forward as the older trees fail.”

Tree-rific work in The Walks. Picture: West Norfolk Council

One of the new trees in The Walks. Picture: West Norfolk Council