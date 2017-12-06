Trees dazzle visitors to Swaffham church festival

Anyone looking for a way of getting into the Christmas spirit this week might be well advised to spend a few hours in Swaffham’s parish church.

The Christmas tree festival at the town’s St Peter and St Paul church ends this weekend and plenty of visitors have been heading there throughout the week.

Christmas Tree Festival at St Peter and St Paul Church Swaffham Chloe Rowland (8) from Swaffham takes a closer look at the decorated trees during the festival.

The event’s organiser, Gill Creed, said: “The festival is going very well, we have been very busy with lots of people coming every day.

“The trees look lovely and everyone is enjoying the refreshments.”

A total of 29 trees, which is as many as the church can accommodate, have been decorated and displayed in time for this year’s festival.

Now in its seventh year, the festival raises funds both for the church and the organisations taking part.

In previous years, the event has raised several thousand pounds for a host of local good causes, with participating bodies keeping the money they collect throughout the week.

Groups participating this year have included the WI, the Lions and Lionesses and the town’s infant school, as well as the church’s Buzz Box group for young families and bellringing group.

The week-long festival opened to visitors on Saturday morning and remains open until this Saturday, from 9am to 4pm each day.

Refreshments will also be available at the church from 10am.

Christmas Tree Festival at St Peter and St Paul Church Swaffham Nicola Claxton with the Swaffham Lioness Club Tree

Christmas Tree Festival at St Peter and St Paul Church Swaffham Swaffham Arts Tree

Christmas Tree Festival at St Peter and St Paul Church Swaffham Decorated Tree by Swaffham CEVC Infant and Nursery School

Christmas Tree Festival at St Peter and St Paul Church Swaffham Poppy Tree