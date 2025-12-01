The owner of a healthcare service will face trial next summer after denying scamming elderly clients out of more than £65,000.

Rebecca South, 42, of Wootton Road in Gaywood, first appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court in October, pleading not guilty to five counts of fraud by abuse of position and an additional charge of participating in fraudulent business.

The offences relate to incidents where the defendant allegedly intended to take a number of payments for herself from pensioners aged 90 and above in Lynn and Dersingham through her business Home Helpers - the highest being £21,867.50.

Magistrates adjourned for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Norwich Crown Court, which took place last Wednesday.

Now, South is set to face trial on Monday, July 13.

She remains on bail with conditions not to to contact any of her current business clients and not to take on any new ones.

