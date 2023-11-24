Three women accused of stealing lambs from the King's estate will face a trial in Lynn in November next year.

Sarah Foy, 23, of North Street, Alfreton Derbyshire, Rose Patterson, 34, of no fixed address and Rosa Sharkey, 23, of Mayville Estate, London, who are part of the Animal Rising activist group, are set to appear at Lynn Crown Court on November 4, 2024.

The trio previously pleaded not guilty to one count of stealing three lambs from a field in West Newton on May 24, three counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal and three counts of failing to record movement of an animal.

Sandringham estate

They again entered not guilty pleas at Lynn Crown Court last week, when a trial date of November 4, 2024 was set.

The women were released on conditional bail, with orders not to visit Norfolk unless for any court matters.

They were previously also ordered not to enter any royal park or estate where any farming takes place.