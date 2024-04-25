A South Wootton man will go on trial later this year after denying assault and controlling behaviour.

Alan Taylor, 53, of Wimpole Drive, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court today, where he denied assaulting a woman on October 29, and also pleaded not guilty to controlling and coercive behaviour towards the same woman between January 1, 2020, and October 29, 2023.

The trial will be heard over two days - December 5 and 9 - at Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court.

Alan Taylor

Taylor must adhere to bail conditions that he does not contact the woman except through a third party for specific arrangements and that he must not attend certain addresses in the town.