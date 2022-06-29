The trial of a Lynn man accused of murdering his daughter is under way.

Nigel Malt, 44, of Lynn Road, denies the murder of 19-year-old Lauren Malt on January 23 this year.

Miss Malt died in Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital after being hit by a car in Leete Way, West Winch.

Norwich Crown Court (57648534)

A jury of six men and six women, plus two reserves, was sworn in at Norwich Crown Court this morning (Wednesday).

It was then sent home for the day while legal matters were discussed by counsel.

The prosecution is expected to open its case on Thursday. The trial is expected to last about two weeks and the jury was told that it would not sit on Tuesday, July 5 and Wednesday, July 6.

Lauren Malt (57648579)

An inquest into Miss Malt’s death was opened and adjourned in February. It heard that the medical cause of death was chest and abdominal injuries as the result of a road traffic collision.