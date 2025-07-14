A man has denied failing to stop after a road accident where a body was found on the side of the A47.

Dean Sprot, 61, has denied two offences after he was arrested in December, initially on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

It came after the body of 26-year-old Nerijus Vysniauskas was discovered off the main road near Lynn on December 2.

Nerijus Vysniauskas was found dead along the A47 at Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

Sprot has since been charged with failing to stop after a road accident and failing to report an accident.

On July 3, Sprot, of Waunlwyd, Blaenau Gwent, Wales, denied these offences.

A trial is set to start on April 13 next year, expected to take place at Lynn Magistrates’ Court.

An inquest into the death of Vysniauskas opened towards the end of December, with his preliminary cause of death given as a head injury.

Sprot has been released on unconditional bail.