A man is facing a trial next year after denying drug and drink-driving when he appeared before magistrates this week.

Dainius Nevardauskas, 23, appeared before King’s Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he was facing three charges.

He admitted being in possession of 0.54mg of cocaine in Lynn on June 30. However, he pleaded not guilty to driving with excess alcohol on the same date on the A47 Pullover Road.

Nevardauskas, of Bath Road, Wisbech, also denied drug-driving on the same date and place.

His hearing was adjourned for a trial on July 22 next year at Lynn and Nevardauskas was granted unconditional bail.