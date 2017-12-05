Trial to enforce time limits in Swaffham car parks

Council officials in Swaffham have made a U-turn regarding time limit enforcements at the town’s car parks.

Breckland District Council chiefs told the Lynn News two years ago that there were no plans to regulate the car parks in and around the town.

But a statement from the district council yesterday said time limits are to be enforced at car parks in and around Swaffham’s town centre in a trial next year.

The statement says: “The new approach will make enforcement of on-street and off-street parking restrictions in the area more consistent.”

It is due to be introduced on a six-month trial basis next year, with the two-hour waiting limits expected to be enforced at Market Place car park, Peddars car park and Horse Pit car park.

“The change will bring the Breckland Council-owned car parks in-line with nearby on-street parking limits, which are already enforced by Norfolk County Council – the body responsible for town centre roads,” the statement adds.

The district council said it agreed to roll out the trial after being contacted by Swaffham Town Council earlier in the year.

Concerns were raised by the town council about the potential for inconsistency in restrictions to cause confusion for drivers and that unrestricted parking is putting pressure on the availability of spaces in the town centre.

Paul Claussen, Breckland District Council’s executive member for place, said: “After being contacted by the town council, we have agreed to trial enforced time limits at these car parks in the centre of Swaffham.

“We hope this will help to clarify parking restrictions in the area, while also freeing up spaces and encouraging more visitors to the town.”

The council has written to the town council to agree to trial restrictions in the car park and is now reviewing the restrictions and how they will be enforced.

It is expected the trial will be implemented in mid-2018, after which the district council will assess the impact and consider the next steps.