Triathlete cycles a minute for every meal delivered to King's Lynn hospital by Holkham business

A professional triathlete, who is cycling to raise money for Lynn's hospital, virtually met some of the NHS staff who have benefitted from his efforts.

Sam Proctor who is a professional triathlete and who works at the Victoria Inn, Holkham, has been cycling a minute for every meal that the business has prepared, donated and delivered to the hard working staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Over the last five weeks, they have donated hundreds of meals, which are all available for free from the hospital’s restaurant.