Home   News   Article

Triathlete cycles a minute for every meal delivered to King's Lynn hospital by Holkham business

By Lynn News Reporter
-
newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk
Published: 15:00, 18 May 2020

A professional triathlete, who is cycling to raise money for Lynn's hospital, virtually met some of the NHS staff who have benefitted from his efforts.

Sam Proctor who is a professional triathlete and who works at the Victoria Inn, Holkham, has been cycling a minute for every meal that the business has prepared, donated and delivered to the hard working staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Over the last five weeks, they have donated hundreds of meals, which are all available for free from the hospital’s restaurant.

Read more
HealthKings Lynn

More by this author

Lynn News Reporter
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE