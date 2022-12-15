A parish council has paid tribute to its former chairman, who served South Wootton for nearly 50 years.

As reported in Tuesday's Lynn News, former King Edward VII Academy teacher John Smallwood died on December 6, aged 88.

Current chairman David Price said: "On behalf of South Wootton Parish Council, I wish to express our deep sadness at the death of John Smallwood, who was a long serving member of our parish council. He was first elected in 1974 and continued to serve until the date of his passing, which was an incredible achievement.

John Smallwood

"John was a parish councillor for almost 50 years and chairman for a significant part of that time. He oversaw important events such as, registering of The Green, building of the village hall, publication of the parish plan and the parish design statement.

"In 2010, he stood down as chairman but continued as chairman of the policy committee. He also contributed to the preparation of the South Wootton Neighbourhood Plan, which was adopted by the borough council in 2015.

"John used his time as parish councillor to improve conditions in the village and will be greatly missed. We extend our condolences and sympathy to his family."