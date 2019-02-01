Tribute to King's Lynn community man who had ‘huge will to help’
A man who was awarded the British Empire Medal for his tireless contribution to the local community has died.
David Gifford immersed himself in a whole host of local causes including Lynn’s Lions Club, Talking Newspaper for the blind, the Rural Probus Club and Scouts.
Mr Gifford, of North Wootton passed away on Sunday, aged 76. His family said the cause of his sudden death is unknown.
His son John said his father was “a very driven person who had a huge will to try and help people”.
Having grown up in Bristol, David moved to the area after university, working at Campbell’s and Masterfoods before setting up a consulting services company, working with food standards.
He coordinated the Talking Newspaper for Lynn, in which local newspaper articles were recorded and distributed to blind people in the area to listen to, thereby keeping them up to date with happenings.
David also served as president for both the Lions Club and the Rural Probus Club.
John said his father was very active in promoting the Lions and taking collections for local causes.
He received his British Empire Medal in 2016 for his work, having been announced in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List.
The medal was presented to David by the Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, Richard Jewson.
“That was recognition of, not just a single event, but continued service to the community over the past 20 or 30 years. It was recognition of his lifetime work,” said John.
A father of two, David had been made an honorary leader of the local Scout group in recent years after offering his support and assistance.
His community work was undeterred by the fact he underwent a liver transplant 12 years ago.
“He got involved in a whole range of groups within the local community, just helping them out,” John added.
“With all the work he was doing with charities and within the community, he did not have much spare time because he was always doing something trying to help someone, and busy with some project or another.”
His funeral will take place on Friday, February 15.
