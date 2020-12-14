Tributes have been paid to former King’s Lynn Football Club chairman and ex-Thurlow Nunn League official Merlin Saddleton, who died at the weekend.

Mr Saddleton, who it is understood had been unwell for some time, died on Saturday, having spent the previous two weeks in hospital following a fall, a statement on the league’s website said.

He served as Linnets chairman for several years during the 1980s and held a number of roles during his association with the Thurlow Nunn League.

A post on the Linnets’ Twitter feed on Sunday said: “The club are saddened to learn of the death of former chairman Merlin Saddleton.

“Everyone at The Walks send their deepest condolences to Sally and all family and friends.”

The club’s general manager, Mark Hearle, described him as “A true gentleman and football man. Enjoyed many hours in his company.”

Thurlow Nunn League chairman Peter Hutchings said he was “deeply saddened” to share the news of Mr Saddleton’s death.

He said: “Merlin gave many years’ service to the League and included in his roles was that of Youth League Chairman.

“In his role as Ground Standards Officer he assisted many clubs on their journey to join our competition.

“In his later years, Merlin operated the results service on behalf of the League and spoke regularly with representatives from our clubs.

“Merlin was also a regular visitor to our grounds and was always delighted to make a presentation to a club. I am sure many of you will have fond memories of your encounters with Merlin.

“Merlin was a true gentlemen and a great ambassador for the League. He will be very sadly missed.”