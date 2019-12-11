Tributes as King's Lynn Town Football Club legend passes away

A King's Lynn Town Football Club legend has passed away at the age of 77 after making a British record of 1152 appearances for the club.

Mick Wright first joined the Linnets in October 1961 at the age of 19.

In his time playing as a centre-back for the club, Mr Wright never received a single yellow card.

Mick Wright receives the Lifetime Achievement Award at King's Lynn Corn Exchange

A spokesman for King's Lynn Town FC said the club were "deeply saddened" to hear of the death of Mr Wright today.

He added: "Mick’s loyalty to the club will, almost certainly, never be repeated.

"Mick was also an inductee to the club’s Hall of Fame and, along with another Lynn legend Keith Rudd , re-opened the Blue and Gold Sports Bar at the beginning of the current season and was affectionately known to many as "Mr King’s Lynn".

Mick Wright reopens the Blue and Gold Sports Bar

"The club will be remembering Mick on Saturday afternoon ahead of our FA Trophy fixture with Dover Athletic at The Walks.

"We also wish to send our deepest sympathies to all of Mick’s family and friends at this particularly sad time."

Former Linnets manager Keith Rudd had tried to ensure Mr Wright received the Freedom of the Borough honour in recognition of his service to the football club and the town.

Mr Rudd said: "Mick was a special man on and off the field. He was most honest and hard-working who just wanted to do the best for his family.

"He became my mentor in his early days at Lynn. He gave me a bit of encouragement I needed in my early days when I was going to give up."

Mr Rudd recalled Bury Football Club were interested in signing Mr Wright but he was "settled and happy" in Lynn.

Mr Wright famously scored the winner in the Second Round of the FA Cup against Coventry in 1961 before losing to Everton in the Third Round of the prestigious competition.

He ran an antiques business with his wife in Lynn after he had hung up his football boots.

Mr Rudd said his friend had suffered a stroke which meant his left arm was paralysed as well as recently having a bad fall.

"He was special in every way possible. Mick was straightforward and did not want the limelight," Mr Rudd continued.

"Mick looked after King's Lynn [FC] when they were in trouble in the 1970s and he was never booked which as a centre-half and winger was not easy to do

He made 424 consecutive appearances from 30 April 1962 to 30 November 1968 and famously once played on despite x-rays later showing he had broken his leg.

Mr Wright received the Lifetime Achievement Award for the club in January 2016 and was also named in King's Lynn Town FC's inaugural Hall of Fame.