Tributes have been paid to a “patient and kind” West Norfolk councillor who has died aged 89 following a battle with Alzheimer’s.

Edward George Benefer, known as Ted, joined the borough council in 1995, following in the footsteps of his father, Edward Benefer Snr, the first dockworker mayor in the country.

Ted was later given the prestigious and rarely bestowed title of honorary alderman, the highest award a councillor can be achieve.

Ted and one of his granddaughters, Violet

His funeral was held on Wednesday this week, with family, friends and former colleagues in attendance.

Ted was born in Lynn and had three sisters - Iris, Joyce and Eileen - as well as two brothers, Len and Doug.

Doug, who died in 2023, was also a councillor and he too became an honorary alderman in later life.

Ted was a councillor for 14 years

As a child, Ted enjoyed playing sports, including football, boxing, bowls and darts, and his love for football continued when he played for Lynn St James, Wheelers, the electrical appliances shop where he worked, and Terrington.

At age 18, he did his national service, and although he did not enjoy it too much, it allowed him to serve in Cyprus.

Meanwhile, Ted would often boast about painting the big tower on the former Campbell’s Soup factory, then one of Lynn’s iconic landmarks.

After that, he started a training course to become a television engineer, which is when he began work at Wheelers, where he stayed for 34 years.

Doug Benefer, Len Benefer and Ted Benefer

In 1959, he married his wife Gladys after meeting her while dancing at the Majestic ballroom.

Gladys said that at the time, she was often told that she “could not have had better.”

The pair went on to have two daughters, Wendy and Linda, and two grandchildren, who he would spoil with ice cream and chocolate galore.

The former councillor enjoyed football throughout his life

When Wheelers was taken over, Ted and Gladys launched their own TV servicing business.

“He always wanted to help people and make things right, and when he was teaching others, he was patient and kind,” his eulogy read.

“Ted was always looking out for his neighbours and was calm and generous, never judging others, often helping people and even sacrificing his own needs.”

Ted and Gladys married in 1959

His family said that Lynn was always very important to him, and he couldn’t walk from one side of town to the other without many people saying hello.

It was his time as a councillor that truly cemented his status in the area.

Towards the end of his life, Ted became ill with Alzheimer’s, and his death came quite suddenly - but it is said that he left a “solid legacy behind”.

Former borough councillor Andy Tyler, who served with him, said: “I got to know Cllr Benefer when he was a borough councillor and subsequently an honorary alderman.

“He was always friendly and supportive to me and would always be helpful and give good advice, both on council matters and personal ones.

Ted and his daughters, Linda and Wendy

“He was hard working and a conscientious member of the council, popular with members of his constituency, and he will be greatly missed by all.”

A spokesperson for West Norfolk Council said: “The council was sorry to learn of the death of former councillor and honorary alderman, Ted Benefer.

“He gave many years of service to the council and the borough, which are most sincerely appreciated.”

Cllr Alexandra Kemp, who represents South and West Lynn Ward, said: “Ted Benefer did so much for the town and was the model of what a councillor should be - always helping people, always there to give a wise word of advice.

“He was a great support to me as a councillor.”