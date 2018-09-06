Tributes left after fatal fire at King's Lynn house

Floral tributes have been left outside of the North Lynn property where a body was discovered after the house was left gutted by a fire in the early hours on Sunday morning.

Since then, a number of bouquets have been left at the site on Losinga Road, and messages left there suggest the person who died was called Nathan.

Floral tributes left outside of a property on Losinga Road, North Lynn, where a body was found following a fire. (4012742)

One reads: “To my son Nathan. Rest in peace my son, you are in a better place, you are with your dad now my son, God be with you my son. Lots of love from mum.”

Another says: “Uncle Nathan, we are sorry you are gone, we will miss you lots. Lots of love always, Alyssa, Brooke, Devon and Vinny.”

Emergency crews were called to reports of the blaze at the address in Losinga Road at about 4.30am on Sunday and a body was discovered inside the property.

Police have now confirmed they are not treating the fatal house fire as suspicious.

They said the body is still yet to be formally identified and a post-mortem will take place in due course.

Multi-agency fire investigation work is still continuing, led by Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, to determine the cause and contributory factors of the incident.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "This incident is not believed to be suspicious and our thoughts are with all those affected by this accidental fire in the home which has sadly resulted in a loss of life.

"Resources will continue to remain in the area to offer support, guidance and Home Fire Risk Checks to our local community."

A seal was put in place at the property, whilst both police and fire investigators attended, and this has now been lifted.

As a result of police contact, the matter has been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct, as is standard procedure, and will now be investigated by Norfolk Police's Professional Standards department.