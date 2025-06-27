Veteran bell ringer Wendy Twite, who helped keep the chimes tolling at Lynn Minster and other Norfolk churches for more than six decades, has died at the age of 92.

Wendy would make her regular Sunday journey from her Leziate home to the Minster on her trusted moped in all weathers to join her fellow ringers before the start of the morning service.

Her dedicated 65 years of service made her a respected and popular figure among Norfolk's bell ringing fraternity.

Wendy Twite celebrates her 65th anniversary of bell ringing at St Nicholas Chapel in Lynn in 2018

At a thank you gathering marking her 65th anniversary, the Captain of the Minster tower, Peter Jackson, described her longevity in the tower as "remarkable".

Wendy always said that her bell ringing hobby was a labour of love. "You need to be committed because each ringer is very much part of a team," she said.

She was always modest about her 65 years of ringing. "You don't tend to count the years, they come and they go and it isn’t until I sit down and think about it that I realise how long it has been. I don't really consider it anything special".

It only emerged in Wendy's later life that her interest in bell ringing was nurtured and encouraged by a former Bishop of Lynn, the Rt Rev Aubrey Aitken, who was Vicar of St Margaret's (now The Minster) at the time.

Wendy Twite and her beloved moped

It was in 1953 and Mr Aiken was trying to recruit young people to take up the art of bell ringing. He spoke to members of the old Tower Street Youth Club about it.

Under the expert tuition and watchful eye of St Margaret's tower captain, the late Norman Harding, Wendy and a couple of her friends were soon able to handle and control a rope and bell.

Rector of the Minster, Canon Mark Dimond, said Wendy had been a member of the congregation for most of her life and would be very much missed.

Wendy Twite, pictured far right, during a ‘Hat Day’ fundraiser for Brain Tumour Research in 2015

In the Sunday news and service information leaflet Canon Mark said: "Wendy greatly loved her time at the Minster and the community around it.”

He referred to her role as a dedicated and committed bell ringer, church fundraiser, photographer, record keeper and friend of the church.

"Wendy's warmth and her spirit always shone through," he said.

Wendy Twite was also part of the Ashwicken village hall committee and is pictured, third right, in 2009 as they launched a new roof appeal

Wendy had many other interests including being a regular contributor to the Lynn News letters page. She would write on a variety of mainly local topics and regular readers looked forward to reading her latest printed offerings.

In her younger days Wendy was a familiar figure outside King's Lynn Festival concert venues hiring out her vast collection of cushions aimed at making sitting more comfortable for audiences.

She was an accomplished needleworker and some of her creative cushion covers, tablecloths and wall hangings were particularly admired. Wendy would travel by train to Newark, Nottingham and Leicester to buy fabric. Her wall hangings depicting scenes from the Nativity were a favourite with some customers.

What is probably not so well known about was Wendy's skills on the football pitch. She once played goalie for the Lynn-based Cambell's Soups company's women's football team.

Wendy Twite, seated, pulls a Christmas cracker with Cllr Elizabeth Watson at the 65th annual Shallow Lunch held at Lynn's Town Hall in 2013

Wendy's funeral will be held at All Saint's Church, Ashwicken, on Friday, July 11 at 10am. The service will be followed by burial in the churchyard.