Tributes paid on Heacham-based home care firm’s anniversary

Hunstanton mayor Amanda Bosworth, left, and North West Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham, right, with the Extra Hands team (4421121)

Civic leaders and clients have joined tributes to a Heacham-based home care firm which is celebrating 25 years in business.

North West Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham, pictured front right, and Hunstanton mayor Amanda Bosworth, front left, visited the Extra Hands team to mark their anniversary.

Sir Henry said: “The care sector may not be considered a high-flying job, however it can be hugely challenging, is exceptionally responsible and important and can lead to a great deal of job satisfaction.

“Caring for people in their own homes and taking the sort of decisions you have to take about their health and welfare is incredibly responsible. Extra Hands is a really good example of a family-run firm with a strong ethos and reputation.”

Hunstanton mayor Amanda Bosworth added: “Family firms like Extra Hands are so important for the prosperity of our communities. They provide work for sons, daughters and grandchildren.

“We have a percentage of older residents who require a bit of help to stay in their own homes. Extra Hands is representative of why people love coming to this part of the world – the family environment, traditional values and warm welcome.” Picture: SUBMITTED