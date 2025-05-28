A 16-year-old suffered a drug-related death at his home last year, an inquest has heard.

Sunny Jackson Abreu, a student at Springwood Sixth Form in Lynn, died at an address on Waterden Close in the town on April 3 last year.

An inquest into his death was held at Norfolk Coroners Court in Norwich yesterday.

Tributes have been paid to Sunny online, with one person saying they will miss his smile.

The court heard that Sunny had died from bronchopneumonia and respiratory depression due to methadone toxicity.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake came to the conclusion that Sunny died a drug-related death.

Some of Sunny’s friends paid tribute to him on his obituary.

One said: “I miss you, Sunny. Next party up there, make sure you bring the right poles for the tent.”

Another said: “I’ll miss you and love you forever.”

Another friend said: “Miss you bud, the physics lessons and random adventures aren’t the same without you.”