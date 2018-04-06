Tributes paid to former borough deputy mayor

Former borough deputy mayor and councillor of Gaywood, Bill Daws, has died aged 75, his family has announced.

Mr Daws, who was involved in numerous community projects, action groups and civic duties, died suddenly at home on March 19.

His daughter Sarah Daws says he greatly impacted on people’s lives and will be very much missed.

She said: “Dad was much loved by all his family and was dedicated to making a positive difference to the town where he was born.

“Dad was a councillor for Gaywood and a deputy mayor for King’s Lynn for 2008 to 2009.

“He undertook multiple civic duties such as Super Kids presentations, visiting the stroke dependency unit with Henry Bellingham and opening a children’s centre.

“During his tenure dad demonstrated his great interest in people and his ability to talk to anyone and put them at ease.

“He had a huge impact on many people’s lives and will be very much missed.”

The Royal Navy veteran, who worked as a radio operator, was given opportunities to travel to Malaysia and Borneo as part of his duties.

He was involved in a campaign, known as Message, which enabled veterans stationed around London to semaphore a message to go on a wreath laid on the Cenotaph on Remembrance Day.

A spokesman from West Norfolk Council said: “We were saddened to hear the news that Bill had passed away and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.

“Bill was a well-known local character who, in 1992, was one of the founders of the Mayor’s Motor Bike Ride which brought together around 200 riders to give gifts and food for families and individuals who needed it at Christmas.”

Mr Daws’ funeral is taking place at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday, April 18, at 3.30pm.

His family will be collecting donations for the Royal British Legion.