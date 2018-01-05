Tributes paid to former chairman of Fakenham Racecourse

Former chairman of Fakenham Racecourse died aged 83 in Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital after a short illness just before Christmas.

David Wales, from Marham, who was well-known in point-to-pointing circles and steeplechasing, worked a three-year term as chairman of Fakenham Racecourse.

Throughout his career Mr Wales enjoyed a great deal of success, including being named national champion point-to-point rider in 1959.

Paying tribute to Mr Wales, David Hunter, who is chief executive of Fakenham Racecourse, said: “It is very sad news, especially for David’s immediate friends and family.

“My thoughts are with them at this time. All those at Fakenham Racecourse loved David.

“He was very generous in his time and would help anyone he came in touch with. He would support young and old in any of his interests, horses, hunting and all things racing.

“He had a huge sense of humour and a twinkle in his eye. He was a lovely man and it is sad that he passed away just before Christmas.

“I feel for his immediate friends and family and to those who knew him personally. He was wise in business, country matters and in racing.

“A lovely man, such a gentleman.”