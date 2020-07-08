Tributes paid to former King's Lynn harbour master stalwart

The ashes of the former harbour master in Lynn will be scattered in The Wash at the request of the family.

Captain David Garside passed away peacefully at Wrexham Maelor Hospital on June 26 at the age of 81 having been the harbour master from 1967 to 1999.

The King’s Lynn Conservancy Board will offer their services to ensure they have a boat ready to scatter Mr Garside’s ashes as a mark of respect.